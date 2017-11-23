Native News Update November 23, 2017
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: Fawn Douglas honored as Nevada’s American Indian Leader; Jesse Delmar receives Public Safety Director of the Year award; The Mashpee Wampanoag working on reviving their language; New exhibition celebrates contemporary Native American art; Native American artist sought for Rapid City project.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!