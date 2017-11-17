Native News Update November 17, 2017
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: Cherokee Nation screening for hepatitis C; Resources for caregivers who take care of Native American elders; Shakopee teams up with the American Heart Association to support health efforts in Indian Country; Advanced tickets go on sale for the Gathering of Nations; Celebrating the 10th year of Nike’s N7 program.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com
