Native News Update October 27, 2017

This weekend's stories: Alaska governor signs child services compact with tribes; Tribes bid for Amazon second headquarters; Miami University introduces new logo honoring Miami tribe; Cherokee Nation business helping highlight 70 years of Air Force engineering; Design competition opening for the building of the National Native American Veterans Memorial.


