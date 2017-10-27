Native News Update October 27, 2017
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: Alaska governor signs child services compact with tribes; Tribes bid for Amazon second headquarters; Miami University introduces new logo honoring Miami tribe; Cherokee Nation business helping highlight 70 years of Air Force engineering; Design competition opening for the building of the National Native American Veterans Memorial.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!
social2s