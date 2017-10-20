Native News Update October 20, 2017
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: Native American leaders seek federal climate change action; Fargo Air Museum honor Native American veterans; Tribes bring nursing home care to their reservations; Shakopee donations to improve Native American nutrition; Native American comedy scheduled for FOX network
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!
social2s