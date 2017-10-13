Native News Update October 13, 2017

Details
Category: Native News Update

This weekend's stories: Navajo and Hopi tribes get federal funds to ease shutdown of coal plant; Leech Lake Band fights homelessness by reclaiming leased tribal land; Northern Band of Shoshone purchase land that included Bear River Massacre site; Red Cliff Band receives grant to track wolves; Ague Caliente tribe to build new cultural center in Palm Springs.


Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com

 


