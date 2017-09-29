Native News Update September 29, 2017
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: Canadian Prime Minister apologize to the Indigenous community; Two new free resources released by First Nations Development Institute; Ute tribe receives donation from a California professor; Lytton Rancheria pledges relief funding to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas; Help save monarch butterflies.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!
social2s