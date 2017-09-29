Native News Update September 29, 2017

Details
Category: Native News Update

This weekend's stories: Canadian Prime Minister apologize to the Indigenous community; Two new free resources released by First Nations Development Institute; Ute tribe receives donation from a California professor; Lytton Rancheria pledges  relief funding to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas; Help save monarch butterflies.


Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com

 

 


