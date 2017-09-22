Native News Update September 22, 2017

This weekend's stories: Mitchell Museum celebrates 40 years; Medill professor Patty Loew named director of Northwestern University’s Center for Native American and Indigenous Research; Hurricane Irma unearths a canoe believed to be hundreds of years old; Susie Island given back to Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa; Red Lake Tribe hopes to feed tribe through organic gardening.


Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com

 


