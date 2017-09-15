Native News Update September 15, 2017
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: Oldest birch-bark canoe to go on display; UMNS Medical School in Duluth given donation to establish Native American Center of Excellence; Cherokee Nation processing freedmen memberships; HUD awards 77 Native American tribes funding for economic development; Nominations announced for music awards.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com
