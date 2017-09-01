Native News Update September 1, 2017
This weekend's stories: Los Angeles votes to change name of Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day; Leech Lake College ranked #1 in the nation for overall quality; MTV awards all six nominees in the ‘Fight Against The System’ category with award; Choctaw Nation hires marketing agency to promote tribe; Te Ata, a movie about a Chickasaw storyteller opening nationwide this fall to select theaters;
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com
