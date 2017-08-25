Native News Update August 25, 2017
This weekend's stories: Native American youth launch high altitude balloons during solar eclipse; “Stepping Out: 10,000 Years of Walking the West” exhibition opens; OSU leads in Native Americans earning bachelor degrees in engineering; 17 Annual Native American Music Awards to be held in October; Standing Rock music video nominated for MTV Video Music Awards.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com
