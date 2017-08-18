Native News Update August 18, 2017

This weekend's stories: Kelly Zunie running for lieutenant governor of New Mexico; Grant awarded to trace the history and development of the Rappahannock Indians; Wendy Helgemo appointed first director of the AT&T Center for Indigenous Politics and Policy; Tribal Justice, new PBS documentary; Nativeways Travel & Tours launches in North Dakota.


Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com

 


