Native News Update July 28, 2017
This weekend's stories: Native American museum expected to open in 2021; Facebook founder visits the Blackfeet Reservation; Lt. Col. Jared Ware honored for his service; FNX TV network to expand it’s offerings; American Indian Tourism Conference to be hosted by the Oneida Tribe of Wisconsin.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
