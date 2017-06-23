Native News Update June 23, 2017
This weekend's stories: Winnemem Wintu tribe raising funds to restore salmon; Ernest L Stevens Sr receives the 2017 Leon Grant Spirit of the Community Award; Tribes continue the fight to protect the grizzly bear; Joel Frank Sr. receives the Tim Wapato Sovereign Warrior Award; “Edge of Morning” book release.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
