Native News Update June 23, 2017

This weekend's stories: Winnemem Wintu tribe raising funds to restore salmon; Ernest L Stevens Sr receives the 2017 Leon Grant Spirit of the Community Award; Tribes continue the fight to protect the grizzly bear; Joel Frank Sr. receives the Tim Wapato Sovereign Warrior Award; “Edge of Morning” book release.



Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.

 

 


