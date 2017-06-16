Native News Update June 16, 2017

This weekend's stories: Federal judge orders review of DAPL permits; Bipartisan legislation to combat homelessness among Native American veterans; Bill to bring Amber alert system to Native American reservations; Standing Rock Sioux hope to transition to renewable energy; Ireland honors the Choctaw Nation.



Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.

 

 


