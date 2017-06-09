Native News Update June 9, 2017

This weekend's stories: New memorial honoring Native Americans in France; Native American site found on California island; Moundbuilders exhibition opening at Penn Museum; Report released on impacts of First Nations and Shakopee partnership; Native American representation in Wonder Woman.



Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.

 

 


