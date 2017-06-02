Native News Update June 2, 2017
This weekend's stories: Honoring Black Elk with a commemorative hike; Remembering the first Native American woman in the Marines; Susan Harjo donates her archives and art collection to the Institute of American Indian Arts; Choctaw artist Patta LT named 2017 Red Earth Honored One; Jimmy Lee Young featured in new U2 video.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
