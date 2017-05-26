Native News Update May 26, 2017

This weekend's stories: Quapaw Tribe received funds for cleanup efforts at Tar Creek Superfund site; Snoqualimie Tribe donates 200 defibrillators to law enforcement; A. Paul Ortega passes away; Mashpee Wampanoag Vice Chairwoman honored at Yale University; Native American activist, Richard Oakes appears on Google’s homepage.



Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.

 

 


