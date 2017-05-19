Native News Update May 19, 2017

Details
Category: Native News Update

This weekend's stories: Debra Haaland hopes to become nation’s first Native American congresswoman; Appeals court approves distribution of leftover funds from American Indian farmers settlement; Wolf advocacy group proposing wolf hunt buffer zone; Ponca tribe gains ownership of Homestead trail; Cherokee Nation donates to Boys & Girls Club.


Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.

Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!
0
0
0
s2sdefault
twitter button
facebook button
pinterest button
linkedin button
gplus button
tumblr button