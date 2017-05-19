Native News Update May 19, 2017
This weekend's stories: Debra Haaland hopes to become nation’s first Native American congresswoman; Appeals court approves distribution of leftover funds from American Indian farmers settlement; Wolf advocacy group proposing wolf hunt buffer zone; Ponca tribe gains ownership of Homestead trail; Cherokee Nation donates to Boys & Girls Club.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
