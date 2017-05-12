Native News Update May 12, 2017
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: Native Journalist, Mark Trahant elected to the American Academy; North Dakota tribes promote tourism worldwide; University of Oregon creates Native American dormitory wing; Native American Veterans sculpture on display at Chumash Casino; Cherokee Nation supports STEM careers.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!