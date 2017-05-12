Native News Update May 12, 2017

Details
Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: Native Journalist, Mark Trahant elected to the American Academy; North Dakota tribes promote tourism worldwide; University of Oregon creates Native American dormitory wing; Native American Veterans sculpture on display at Chumash Casino; Cherokee Nation supports STEM careers.

Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.



