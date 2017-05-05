Native News Update May 5, 2017

Details
Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: The Humane Society and the Havasupai tribe work together to create healthier conditions for packhorses on the Reservation; St. Croix continues it’s commitment to enhance the economy; The Menominee River nominated as one of the Top Ten Most Endangered Rivers in the U.S.; Online classes helping revitalize Cherokee language; 74 year-old powerlifter sets four new world records.

Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.



