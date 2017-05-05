Native News Update May 5, 2017
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: The Humane Society and the Havasupai tribe work together to create healthier conditions for packhorses on the Reservation; St. Croix continues it’s commitment to enhance the economy; The Menominee River nominated as one of the Top Ten Most Endangered Rivers in the U.S.; Online classes helping revitalize Cherokee language; 74 year-old powerlifter sets four new world records.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!