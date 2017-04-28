Native News Update April 28, 2017
This weekend's stories: Blue Lake Rancheria launches it’s low-carbon community microgrid; The Cherokee Nation’s economic impact on Oklahoma exceeds $2B; A $5M donation given to build a Native American museum at the University of Akron; Mercersburg Academy celebrates 100th anniversary of its first Native American graduate; Mashantucket Pequot chairman named ‘Tribal Leader of the Year.’
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!
