Native News Update April 7, 2017
This weekend's stories: University of Arizona receives grant to re-record narrations of mid-century Native American educational films; New York State Museum adds new contemporary Native American artwork to collection; Native Realities reboots the first all-Native superhero comic, “Tribal Force”; “Scalped” a new television pilot currently being filmed; Fighting to keep alive Hand Talk, Plains Indian Sign Language.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
