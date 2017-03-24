Native News Update March 24, 2017
This weekend's stories: Virginia Senators reintroduced a bill for federal recognition of 6 Virginia tribes; Janie Simms Hipp receives the 2017 Tim Wapato award; Coquille tribe receives ancestral baskets; Chickasaw Nation’s summer youth program accepting applications; Montana tribes donate bison to Bronx Zoo.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!
