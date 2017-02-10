Native News Update February 10, 2017

This weekend's stories: U.S. Senate committee advances bill for Little Shell federal recognition; Federal judge sides with Hoopa Valley Tribe in fight to protect salmon; Upcoming film festival announces it’s name; Shakopee donate to Reclaiming Native Truth project; Lawney Reyes releases new book – “The Last Fish War: Survival on the Rivers.”

Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.



