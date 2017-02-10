Native News Update February 10, 2017
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: U.S. Senate committee advances bill for Little Shell federal recognition; Federal judge sides with Hoopa Valley Tribe in fight to protect salmon; Upcoming film festival announces it’s name; Shakopee donate to Reclaiming Native Truth project; Lawney Reyes releases new book – “The Last Fish War: Survival on the Rivers.”
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!