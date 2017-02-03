Native News Update February 3, 2017
This weekend's stories: Navajo Nation advocates for special recognition status from the United Nations; San Manuel Band of Mission Indians donates $1 million to Northern Arizona University; Cherokee Nation hospital achieves national certification; Remembering the Bear River Massacre; Havasupai launch new website for online reservations to the Havasupai waterfalls.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
