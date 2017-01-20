Native News Update January 20, 2017
This weekend's stories: Obama appoints two Native American leaders to the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native children; American Indian rights lawyer, Larry Leventhal passes away; Leonard Peltier denied clemency; American Indian film festival coming to the east coast; Buffy Sainte-Marie to be recognized for her humanitarian efforts.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
