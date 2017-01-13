Native News Update January 13, 2017
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: Kimball Village Site designated a National Historic Landmark; Cherokee Nation food program receives smoothie grant; Native American lawyer receives American Bar Association national award; Matilda Brooks dreams of becoming first federally recognized Native American woman to go into space; Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation donates to Bears Ears Community Engagement Fund.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
