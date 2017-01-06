Native News Update January 6, 2017
This weekend's stories: Bad River band denies renewal of Enbridge line 5 grant of easement; Kellytown site renamed Aaittafama; Funds available to change school mascots in Michigan; Chris Benge named Oklahoma’s state secretary of Native American Affairs; Glacier National Park passes to feature first Native American ranger.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
