Native News Update December 30, 2016
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: Obama designates two new national monuments; Gov’t expands criminal database access for tribes; Cherokee Nation Technology Solutions enters joint venture with Department of Commerce; National Native American Veterans Memorial plans underway; Bronson Koenig realizes he is Native American role model after visiting Standing Rock.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!