Native News Update December 23, 2016

Details
This weekend's stories:  Faith Spotted Eagle becomes the first Native American to win an electoral vote for President; Shannon McDaniel appointed to the Council for Native American Farming and Ranching; Gabe Gland continues his fight against tribes dis-enrolling members; Tina Glory-Jordan receives lawyer of the year award; Joanne Shenandoah releases new Christmas album.

Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.

 


