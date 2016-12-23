Native News Update December 23, 2016
This weekend's stories: Faith Spotted Eagle becomes the first Native American to win an electoral vote for President; Shannon McDaniel appointed to the Council for Native American Farming and Ranching; Gabe Gland continues his fight against tribes dis-enrolling members; Tina Glory-Jordan receives lawyer of the year award; Joanne Shenandoah releases new Christmas album.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
