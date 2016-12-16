Native News Update December 16, 2016

This weekend's stories:  St. Regis Mohawk Tribe take down Hogansburg Hydroelectric Dam; PWNA receives grant from Newman’s Own Foundation; AMG launches mobile device apps focusing on Native American films; FNX TV network opens in New Mexico markets; Sequoyah featured on reverse side of the 2017 Native American $1 coin.

Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.

 


