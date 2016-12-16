Native News Update December 16, 2016
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: St. Regis Mohawk Tribe take down Hogansburg Hydroelectric Dam; PWNA receives grant from Newman’s Own Foundation; AMG launches mobile device apps focusing on Native American films; FNX TV network opens in New Mexico markets; Sequoyah featured on reverse side of the 2017 Native American $1 coin.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!