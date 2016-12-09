Native News Update December 9, 2016
This weekend's stories: Water Protectors continue to winterize; Sherman Alexie’s novel “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” to be made into a movie; Native American firefighting crews help battle the wildfires in Tennessee; The Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe receives the ‘Spirit Cave Mummy’ for reburial; Ocmulgee National Monument designated as a National Treasure.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
Support IndianCountryTV.com or NFIC. Thank YOU!!
