Native News Update December 9, 2016

This weekend's stories:  Water Protectors continue to winterize; Sherman Alexie’s novel “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” to be made into a movie; Native American firefighting crews help battle the wildfires in Tennessee; The Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe receives the ‘Spirit Cave Mummy’ for reburial; Ocmulgee National Monument designated as a National Treasure.

Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.



