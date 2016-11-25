Native News Update November 25, 2016
- Details
- Category: Native News Update
This weekend's stories: A call for veterans to deploy to Standing Rock; Native American monument in Corpus Christi; Oil company surrenders drilling leases in Blackfeet territory; Three tribes come together to purchase land near Bear Butte; Chickasaw astronaut releases children book.
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
HELP US OUT HERE
Support IndianCountryTV.com and News From Indian Country Projects like this. Thank YOU!!
Native News Update with anchor Kimberlie Acosta from the studios of IndianCountryTV.com.
HELP US OUT HERE
Support IndianCountryTV.com and News From Indian Country Projects like this. Thank YOU!!