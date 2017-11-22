ReBroadcast - Yes Water Protectors, No Back Forty, No Sulfide Acid Mines

YES to Water Protectors, No to the Back Forty and Sulfide Acid Mines. The Wolf River Chapter of the Our Wisconsin Revolution honors the Protectors of the Menominee River. Organizing information from November 29th, 2017 at the College of the Menominee Nation in Keshena, Wisconsin in opposition to the Back Forty Mine on the Menominee River.

IndianCountryTV.com is rebroadcasting from two streams on site that day. Each camera stream can be found in our LIVEstream studio by clicking on the LIVEstream Icon on the digital video player below. Individual posts from past events and Remember Our Ancestors Rally sponsored by the Menominee Nation can also be found by clicking on the "event posts" icon in the upper right hand corner. You can share this video event site to other social media sites and/or take the digital embed code for your own website.

Menominee Nation Opposes the Back Forty - LIVESTREAM (Main) Event Site Digital Player for the 11/29/2017. Use share bottom arrow on top right to get digital player embed and social media linking tools. Find older digital video on same subject in far right event post file.





Water is Life - The Battle Against Open Pit Mines - LIVESTREAM Event Site Digital Player for the 11/29/2017. Use share bottom arrow on top right to get digital player embed and social media linking tools. Find older digital video on same subject in far right event post file.



