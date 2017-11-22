LIVE - Yes Water Protectors, No Back Forty, No Sulfide Acid Mines Nov. 29th, 2017

YES to Water Protectors, No to the Back Forty Mine and No to Sulfide Acid Mines. Workshops and organizing information are scheduled for November 29th, 2017 at the College of the Menominee Nation in Keshena, Wisconsin from 6-8pm (CST) for information on Wetland Permit process and collection of petitions and other issues to be conducted that evening in opposition to the Back Forty Mine.

IndianCountryTV.com will be broadcasting from two different camera streams on site that day from the same event. Each camera stream can be found in our LIVEstream studio by clicking on the LIVEstream Icon on the digital video player below Individual posts from past events sp[onsored by the Menominee Nation can also be found by clicking on the "event posts" icon in the upper right hand corner. You can share this video event site to other social media sites and/or take the digital embed code for your own website.

Menominee Nation Opposes the Back Forty - LIVESTREAM Event Site Digital Player for the 11/29/2017 event 6-8pm. Use share bottom arrow on top right to get digital player embed and social media linking tools. Find older digital video on same subject in far right event post file.



Water is Life - The Battle Against Open Pit Mines - LIVESTREAM Event Site Digital Player for the 11/29/2017 event 6-8pm. Use share bottom arrow on top right to get digital player embed and social media linking tools. Find older digital video on same subject in far right event post file.



