Shut Down Line #5, Labor Day Protests - Notice of LIVE Broadcast

EASTERN DAYLIGHT TIME (MICHIGAN)

This event is also known as the 3rd Annual National Rally & Pipe Out Paddle Protest and is held on both ends of the Mackinaw Bridge where numerous violations of pipeline regulations have taken place, or are endangering the Great Lakes.

According to the organizers of the Pipe Out Paddle, Line 5 is a 63 year old pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac. It carries light crude oil and natural gas and is owned by the same irresponsible foreign owned company (Enbridge) that allowed the Kalamazoo River oil spill to occur in 2010 causing the largest inland oil spill in US history.

This pipeline poses too great of risk to our Great Lakes and is show in this video simulation link. A flotilla is a large group of kayaks/kayaktivist protesting on the water for a cause or calling for an ACTION. If this pipeline breaks, it will devastate the pristine Waters of Lake Michigan for centuries.

9:00 AM Gather at park (Nicolet St. & Huron Ave. in Mackinaw City, MI)

10:00 AM Jingle Dancers

10:30 AM Launch of tribal jiimans and flotilla into the water (First Nations will lead)



12:00 PM Lunch



2:00 PM National Rally & Protest

3:30 PM Press Conference (State legislators/tribal leaders in park at lakefront)

4:30PM-5:30PM Protest (St. Ignace side of Mackinaw Bridge/Visitor Center

9:00 PM Detroit Light Brigade/Ann Arbor Light Brigade Actions)

