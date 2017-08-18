Winona LaDuke with Love Water, Not Oil 2017 Wisconsin

Winona LaDuke, Mason Red Wing and Bill Greendeer provide a general report on the Wisconsin portion of the 2017 Love Water, Not Oil Horse Awareness Ride.

The ride started with a concert in Madison, Wisconsin with the horse ride following the next day in Nekoosa at the site of HoChunk effigy mounds and headed north alongside four current Enbridge oil pipelines and the proposed Line #61 Twin. The Line Twin, #66 is expected to be built if Enbridge is successful in putting in a new Line #3 across northern Minnesota.

HELP US OUT HERE

Support IndianCountryTV.com and News From Indian Country Projects like this. Thank YOU!!