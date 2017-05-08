Thirty years ago, Anishinaabe teacher, Maryellen Baker, had a dream in which she was called to help to spread the Anishinaabe teachings with others. Her work began with creating a center for wellness, and has become more urgent as all of us have witnessed the pollution of the waters. Water is life, and it is the role of women to protect and bless the water, and the role of men to support us in that work.



As we prepare for our late 2017 summer’s symposium, we would like to invite you to share with us, and to partner in that work. On May 20th, 2017 we hosted a 24-hour Action Day, beginning at 12:01 a.m. and ending at 11:59 p.m., titled “Women’s International Day of Spiritual Enlightenment for Clean Water.”



The event took place at Lac Courte Oreilles Community College in the Commons, and also in your living rooms, places of worship, and town halls all over the world – wherever you can gather a group of friends and colleagues to watch the rebroadcast of the event, to talk about what you are seeing, and to support us by learning more about the water, contributing financially and with prayer.



RE BROADCAST of 20 Video Segments ON INDIAN COUNTRY LIVESTREAM DIGITAL PLAYER - BELOW. Starting with the last video of the 24 hour event.















