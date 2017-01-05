3 Video Highlights from the 2016 Honor The Earth Pow Wow

Grand Entry: Honor The Earth Pow Wow 2016

Anishinabekwe Honoring



Hand Drum Finals

Join IndianCountryTV and the 2016 Honor Earth Pow wow on the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Reservation for 3 special programs. #1 Saturday afternoon Grand Entry, a tribute to Anishinaabkwe (Woman) of the Year, Judy Martin and the Hand Drum contest finals. The Honor The Earth Pow Wow is held the 3rd weekend of each July and is sponsored by the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Tribe and the Honor The Earth Education Foundation.