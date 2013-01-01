People Over Pipelines - Notice of Live Broadcast

Join ICTV and another dozen organizations at the opening press conference of the "People Over Pipelines" held at Hotel Marshfield, in Marshfield, Wisconsin on Friday, October 27th from 6:30pm to 9pm.

General Outline of Speakers (with changes anticipated)



6:30pm Program Begins with Opening Speakers

1. Paul DeMain 2. Marck Borchardt 3. HoChunk Blessing 4. Jon Greendeer

7:00pm Snapshot Speakers from (10) Wisconsin and Illinois Counties where Enbridge Pipelines run.

Presentations will include information from land owners, river issues, burial lands & climate change

Washburn, Sawyer, Rusk, Wood, Adams, Columbia, Jefferson, Dane, Rock, and Illinois

8:00pm Momentum:

Speakers from Minnesota Youth Intervenors, Bad River Reservation and Bold Alliance

Click to Event Site or Watch LIVE Feed here in digital player. Event posts from this event, and other previous actions can be found in the upper right hand corner of this digital player including 26 files from the Mackinaw Straights Pipeline Paddle Out Line #5 event.

HELP US OUT HERE

Support IndianCountryTV.com and News From Indian Country Projects like this. Thank YOU!!