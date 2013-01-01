Rebroadcast - Wisconsin Sulfide Acid Mining Bill Hearing

Re-Broadcast for new Wisconsin Bill that would allow for Sulfide Acid Mining operations in Wisconsin.

Click into this event file in order to find over 20 video clips including Sessions 1-3 for the entire 9 hour hearing.

