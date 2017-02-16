Video Files - Food Sovereignty Symposium and Festival - March 11 & 12th, 2017

The Food Sovereignty Symposium and Festival was held March 10-12 on the University of Wisconsin campus and surrounding sites in Madison, Wisconsin. The symposium component of the event was focusing on Indigenous and broader topics of food sovereignty that impact how communities and individuals control and manage their food systems, and the festival component was a celebration of Indigenous, local, and regional foods hosted by several very famous and mouth watering Indigenous chefs -- preparing our daily meals.

Paul DeMain (Oneida/Chippewa) helps open the March 10, 2017 session on Food Sovereignty followed by Rowen White (Mohawk) making her presentation on the Sierra Seed Cooperative and efforts to revitalize the collection of seeds through-out North America.Abi Fain, of Pipestemlaw.com discusses the need for tribes to define their own food, farming, packing and other codes to incorporate local norms, needs protection of intellectual property rights with our communities.Final Session of March 10th Food Sovereignty Symposium and Festival with Dan Cornelius and Brian Yazzie reflecting on Standing Rock, Martin Reinhardt on Treaty Rights, Natural Resources and Sovereignty, Jessie Conaway and Reynaldo Morales.The complete presentation of Dr. Elizabeth Hoover, Assistant Professor at Brown University on the status of today's food sovereignty movement. Because of cell broadcasting technical issues, the video aimed at the screen is currently unavailable, but the speech presentation says it all.Mohawk Seed Keeper Rowen White presents on Seeds, Sovereignty and Building for the Future.