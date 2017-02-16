LIVE Broadcast - Food Sovereignty Symposium and Festival - March 11 & 12th, 2017

CLICK MORE LINK FOR SCHEDULE and Meal Tickets: https://food-sovereignty.com/



The Food Sovereignty Symposium and Festival will be held March 10-12 on the University of Wisconsin campus and surrounding sites in Madison, Wisconsin. The symposium component of event is focusing on Indigenous and broader topics of food sovereignty that impact how communities and individuals control and manage their food systems, and the festival component is a celebration of Indigenous, local, and regional foods.

LIVE BROADCASTING BY IndianCountryTV.com :



LIVE Friday March 10th:

1-4:30pm



#1 Rowen White - Seed Sovereignty, Janie Hipp with the Tribal Food Code Project:



#2. Dan Cornelius, Jessie Conaway, Reynaldo Morales and Martin Reinhardt on Climate Change, Treaty Rights and Natural Resources:



#3. Elizabeth Hoover, Brian Yazzie and Richard Monette reflecting on Standing Rock.



LIVE: Saturday March 11th:



#1. 9:15-10am - Rowen White on Seeds, Sovereignty and Building for the Future.



#2. 10:00-12am - Taste of Tribes Brunch - and All Star Native chef team.



#3. 12:00am - Keynote with Elizabeth Hoover on Food Sovereignty Today.





HELP US OUT HERE

Support IndianCountryTV.com and News From Indian Country Projects like this. Thank YOU!!