Discussing the Black Snake: Pipelines, Mines and Threats

Winona LaDuke and Honor The Earth brings you a regional discussion about pipeline projects in Anishinaaabe Akiing and HoChunk territories specifically and the great Great Lakes in general. Join us on Saturday Feb. 11th from approximately 9:30am cst to the finish of the opening sessions at 12:00pm.  Also watch for a press conference on Sunday February 12th from 2:00 to 2:30pm cst.  
9:00 am Blessing
   Welcome: Roxanne DeLittle and Jim Northurp II
   Kevin Dupruis, Fond do Lac Tribal Chairman

9:30 - 10:3am
   Winona LaDuke - Honor The Earth
   "Overview of Enbridge Projects and Gathering: Why this matters?

10:00-10:30am
   Darek Nepinak -Grand Chief, Assembly of Manitobe Chiefs
   "Updates on Proposed Enbridge Line 3 / Treaty to Oppose the Tar Sands

10:30- 11:00am
   Erik Arnold - Bad River Legal Counsel
  "Line #5 Crossing the Bad River Reservation and Ceded Territory"

11:00-11:30am
   Levi Brown - Leech Lake - Natural Resources
   "Land Leech Lake Pipeline Experience  and Concerns"

11:30-12:00am
   Percy Bird, Michell Bostic - Councilman et all - Grand Traverse
   "Legal Case on Line 3 Settlement:

Stay tuned for the possibility of other live interviews. Here is the digital player:




