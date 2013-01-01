Discussing the Black Snake: Pipelines, Mines and Threats

HELP US OUT HERE

Winona LaDuke and Honor The Earth brings you a regional discussion about pipeline projects in Anishinaaabe Akiing and HoChunk territories specifically and the great Great Lakes in general. Join us on Saturday Feb. 11th from approximately 9:30am cst to the finish of the opening sessions at 12:00pm. Also watch for a press conference on Sunday February 12th from 2:00 to 2:30pm cst.Welcome: Roxanne DeLittle and Jim Northurp IIKevin Dupruis, Fond do Lac Tribal ChairmanWinona LaDuke - Honor The Earth"Overview of Enbridge Projects and Gathering: Why this matters?Darek Nepinak -Grand Chief, Assembly of Manitobe Chiefs"Updates on Proposed Enbridge Line 3 / Treaty to Oppose the Tar SandsErik Arnold - Bad River Legal Counsel"Line #5 Crossing the Bad River Reservation and Ceded Territory"Levi Brown - Leech Lake - Natural Resources"Land Leech Lake Pipeline Experience and Concerns"Percy Bird, Michell Bostic - Councilman et all - Grand Traverse"Legal Case on Line 3 Settlement:Stay tuned for the possibility of other live interviews. Here is the digital player: