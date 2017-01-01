My Journey at Standing Rock by Cody Looking Horse

Cannonball River, North Dakota (NFIC)My name is Cody Looking horse, I am Haudenosaunee and Lakota, Sioux and my mother is Dawn Martin-Hill and she is Mohawk Professor at McMaster University. My mom was the first native woman in Canada to get her PhD in cultural anthropology.

My father is Lakota, Chief Arvol Looking Horse, 19th generation Keeper of the White Buffalo Calf Pipe, living on Cheyenne River Reservation. I live with my mother on the Six Nations of the Grand River. I stay with my father in the summer at Sundance time (July - August) and over the holidays in December. I love being at my fathers ranch, horses roaming freely, it is a magical place, a sacred place, I feel warm and at home.

Every winter since I was 11 years old, I would leave school on December 14th traveling alone to join the Bigfoot Ride, a horseback journey from December 15th - December 26 retracing the footsteps of my relatives that were massacred at Wounded Knee.

Our journey is to mend the sacred hoop of the Nation. Also my father is the spiritual leader of the Dakota 38+2 ride, president Lincoln hung 38 Chiefs on Christmas day in 1862, the largest mass hanging in US history.

We ride to honour our ancestors. Every morning starts with a prayer and ends with prayer. It is hard, its cold, your sore from riding horse through the open plains, we sleep wherever we can, school gyms mostly, eat whatever the people can offer, and dance whenever we can.

They were in ceremony when the Cavalry gathered over 300 mostly unarmed women and children and massacred them. They laid frozen in the snow because a blizzard came through, their bodies on display wherever they were killed for three days. The image of my great-great grandfather in the snow haunts me. My Dad said a holy man had a vision, Black Elk, he was there at Wounded Knee as a child and escaped. Black Elk said, ‘the hoop of the nation was broken at wounded knee.’ The ride started in 1986 and the Bigfoot Ride was to ‘mend the sacred hoop of the nation.’ The youth did not want the ride to end in 1990 so my Dad helped them continue the journey to this day.

In the summer as I help with my father’s Sundance; you can learn a lot from visiting with the dancers, Elders and the supporters.

Last summer I found out there was a pipeline going through Standing Rock and youth had organized to protect the water, I felt drawn to join when Elders told me my grandmothers family were buried in the hills there. It was sacred land. My grandmother is Cecelia Looking Horse, Sitting Bull is her great great great grandfather and he is Hunk Papa and that is the nation of Standing Rock reservation, that is where Sitting Bull had his Sundance, on that sacred land.

Standing Rock is only two hours away from my dads Sundance at Green Grass. I begged my Dad to take me but he was busy with Sundance, so he arranged for his good friend, Julian to take me. We arrived and I didn’t know anybody there, yet that’s where my heart wanted to be, I spent the day there and made some friends and was so sad to leave. My spirit was moved to stay and protect the water and my ancestors graves. Returning home to Six Nations, Ontario to attend school, as the months went by my heart was still with Standing Rock and I thought about them all the time. I stayed in touch through Facebook as many Bigfoot and Dakota 38 + 2 youth riders were there protecting the water.





L to R: Myo, Arvol Looking Horse, Cody Miksuya Looking Horse, Standing Rock Chair, David Archambault II and Dawn Martin-Hill near the Cannonball River of North Dakota.

Photo submitted by family



My mom arranged a ride to Standing Rock by a Mohawk Faith keeper named Kevin Deer. He was going there to bring our strongest medicine to support the water protectors who were getting maced, tasered, tear gassed and shot with rubber bullets while they prayed. I was so excited but I had just landed a job and wanted to graduate from high school. But I took a leap of faith and figured out how to work around school and go anyways. I learned so much from Kevin Deer on our ride to Standing Rock. He told me we had a Treaty with the Sioux Nation and he shared many stories - that is what I want to learn, not what they teach in school. I am so grateful. I walked away from an empty life of white mans education and working a job I didn’t like. We arrived November 12th and I am still here at Standing Rock to this day. I am writing this story from Standing Rock, this is my story.

When we arrived, it was a little bit uncomfortable because I didn’t know anybody anymore. I couldn’t find my relatives. There was a community there and they welcomed us and now they are all my family. My Dad had to travel so once Kevin left I was basically by myself. I saw father only a handful of times as he comes and goes to the camp, but he is a very busy man as the spiritual leader of the Oceti Sakowin camp. He helped set up the seven council fires of the Sioux Nation - that traditional government hadn’t been together since Wounded Knee.

I knew I had to make friends to survive, but have never been afraid to make friends and learning to be on my own, the Rides taught me how to meet new people, it teaches you people skills and leadership.

I have met the most amazing people at Oceti Sakowin and they cared for me right away because they knew my situation. I feel like they are my family now even though we just met a few weeks ago, I know they truly care for me and I am so fortunate and grateful to have made relatives with these people. Also very fortunate to have a place to stay, I am fortunate to know people that had hotel rooms to shower at the casino Prairie Knights which is 20 minutes away. Kind people allowed me in their hotel room. We would sleep on the floors or in a tipi with my uncles and family, so life was good. So many youth were there camping since July, and they are still there. It does not matter where you sleep as long as your there standing with my people.

Being here taught me a lot of life lessons and taught me to be self sufficient because I was not relying on anybody like my mom or dad. The youth are my friends that also had no family there. Youth had to figure out where we gonna sleep? Are we gonna be warm tonight? When is our next meal? It was up to ourselves to survive and nobody else. I was not used to being on my own but I learned quick because this was my decision to be here nobody else’s. Youth needed this and do not regret it and these are our lessons. Yes we miss our families, we thought about and missed our loved ones every day and we know exactly why we are here and what we are up against. The water is sacred to us, I have visited Little Buffalo, northern Alberta many times. I see what the government did to Chief Bernard Ominayak, one of the most traditional leaders I have ever met.

They used to hunt, drink from their stream when I was born now the oil, fracking, tar sands has contaminated their water, ruined the moose, gave animals gangrene, which they relied on for food for thousands of year and hardly hunt anymore. I do not want to see the same destruction to happen to my relatives land, we have lost so much already, we all have much bigger problems to worry about. Its a burden we bare as young people, worrying about losing clean air and water for our children, we should not be carrying this burden at such young ages but are up to the task.

Camp life

Youth keep very busy watching peoples kids while they had important things to do or just help at the kitchen ( that was one of the warmest jobs because of the heat from cooking) or put tipi’s up, get poles scraped or just do anything anyone asked of me.

Cheyenne River Sioux Chief Arvol Looking Horse leads delegation of riders and veterans at Oceti Sakowin during December 4th, 2016. Photo by DKakkak

It’s pretty awesome to hang with celebrities like Shailene Woodley and Max Carver from teen wolf, but that was just a bonus. Even though they are actors from Hollywood, their hearts are good, they feel strongly about oil companies destroying our water and burial grounds. The fact that they are here to help and protect the water made them just our friends not fan’s of celebrities. They use their fame in a good way, to raise awareness, funds and on the ground helping out just like us. Max and I started to network on projects right away and he has started to raise funding for Standing Rock right and he spent some time here and we went to ceremonies.

We also were supposed to go to the front-lines the night our people were brutalized by police, they had water canons hosing elders, women and medics in freezing weather, they shot tear gas, rubber bullets took, one of our youth lost an arm from a concussion grenade exploding on her, and Vanessa Dundon losing her vision in one eye; they will never have their arm back or vision; this is what everyone doesn’t seem to understand.

But as we were going to leave we were invited to a yuwipi ceremony and went there instead. I could have lost my arm, my vision or been hurt badly too.

One of the biggest needs for the people what they had been struggling to do was to take showers and wash their clothes and he came up with the idea of getting showers and laundry facilities for the people at camp. I was with him on his project 100% and I’m helping him along the way, talking to elders and finding out what is tribal land can the facilities could go and finding out what he needed to know and who to talk to and setting up the eco-village. We are working on how to make the camp all ecological and to not pollute the land and soil with the soaps people use to wash. I cant thank him enough for doing this for us, we all need to learn how to not use oil, chemicals and eat healthier, all our people.

When our unarmed people that get arrested and brutalized at the front lines and get sprayed with chemical warfare at night over the camp, its easy to look around and get upset with the things that are happening, and missing your family every day does not help, it was kind of hard to be upbeat doing the interviews and going to meetings, finishing projects and just helping anybody in general but there are bigger problems than just feeling lonely. I think the Chairmen telling these water protectors to go home once the easement was denied very hurtful, they sacrificed for us as we must for them.

I joined the Youth Council here at Standing Rock, they are the one’s who started all this, they struggle being here, but we help each other. At one of their meetings they honoured me by asking me to be a representative, because of who my dad is and when they told me about the selection it was really humbling.

The Youth Council are an amazing group of dedicated visionary individuals. I recruited more youth by posting on Facebook that my Six Nations they need to stand with me at Standing Rock and couldn’t believe they actually showed up days later! I was so happy to see my very good friend from back home Dawson George, and many others like Karissa John bringing me homework from our school.

The Mohawks have a big camp at Standing Rock since the fall, very proud of their strength. Youth told me they were already wanting to come and my FB post inspired them make the long journey here, so many came from all over Canada, worried about the eviction the army corps set for December 5th.

Mohawks set up blockades over CN railway moving oil, Seneca’s marched in the streets and so on, love my people’s support. So happy the youth traveled here too, leaving exams, holiday fun to stand here, to stand up against the US governments eviction of us on our own lands, saying we are trespassing was so very wrong and angered so many of us, we weren’t going anywhere.

The scheduled eviction only helped us because thousands of vets poured into camp by December 4th. My mom came to stand with us too. Over 2,000 veterans came because they saw the police brutality on unarmed people, it’s like Wounded Knee all over again, we didn’t know what the army, national guard would do with Morton County police - a militia that are working for and supporting big oil instead of real Americans. That upset veterans too.

What happened next threw everyone off, the veterans asked for our elders to forgive them for the horrific acts of the US soldiers on the Sioux nation, the veterans said at one of the gatherings “we are sorry we murdered your people for your land, tried to colonize your culture, stole your minerals from your sacred lands’ etc. And everyone was moved to tears - so many spiritual things going on I can’t write about it all.

We heard news at camp from Chairmen Archibult the Army Corp of Engineers denied the easement needed to drill under water - we broke out in cheers, celebrating but everyone knew the denial wouldn’t stop the drilling because they didn’t listen to the law the first time, those tanks and guns need to turn around and arrest DAPL, they are breaking so many laws.

They dug up our ancestors burial grounds on purpose and when water protectors tried to stop them they got dogs to run up on them and 13 people were bitten badly. Why weren’t these violent people arrested, instead we were and anyone helping us was thrown in “dog cages.” Is this what civilization is? It hurts so deeply, it hurt my Dad and the Elders deeply, they brought those dogs to hurt my people, everything they are doing at the front lines is to hurt my people in some awful way.

How are they getting away with this ? I see so much coverage about it on the news and videos on social media now and why is it not already stopped? Why are they not arrested? We are just praying protecting water and sacred burial grounds and this is what we got to deal with, real terrorist.

Would they be allowed to go through white peoples cemeteries? They terrorize by destroying the environment with pipelines. Even the Pipeline was to go through Bismarck but their town is 90 percent white and they just said no, so it came through our lands.

They terrorize with racism, lying about us, lying on T.V. and the real issue here is racism, it is so openly real here just being native and going into gas stations and restaurants you get the dirtiest looks.

I woke up to grab the free breakfast in Bismarck and this white guy in the hotel me and my mom was staying at told all of us ‘people’ to go the f-k home, he was swearing at an Elderly and his children were sitting right there, looking so afraid, so sad, he is teaching them hate.

I can't even go to the laundromat without being told to “go back home” but little did they know this is my home, this is my land, it is where my ancestors walked and lived for thousands of generations. It’s not normal or right to be scared to go stores to get supplies in town and facing so much hate, dirty looks and getting confrontation for the colour of my skin, your beliefs, your identity.

But we are all in this together, I now know that Muslims, African Americans, and Asians have been dealing with this for years and I feel for them. I love everybody and I just wanna ask racists, why are you so hateful? What did we ever do to you?

I don’t know you, it’s not normal to have hate for someone that you don’t know. That just is not okay or a healthy way to live but I also pray for them because they don’t have a culture, roots or real connections to land, community, ceremony and what that love can feed for your soul, not hate, it turns it black, dead. I cant imagine life without ceremony, it would be empty. I think that is their problem, they forgot how to be real human beings.

The biggest problem my people and youth are dealing with today is depression and drugs, alcohol, but this here Standing Rock, it gives us purpose. No drugs, no alcohol, prayer, ceremony, love and accepting. Some youth have said, if I die defending water & ancestors, its a good death - better than suicide or overdose…” To our leaders, supporting Standing Rock is much more than stopping DAPL, it’s honouring the prophecies of the seventh generation, we are here, we need you to stand with us - not tell us to go home like these racist in town, to have our own reject us is hurtful. We are Crazy Horse’s vision, my dad said it was foretold by all colors would unite around us, Standing Rock stands on Sitting Bull’s holy ground.

Please don’t tell us to go away, support the Youth of Standing Rock. People need to know that we are NOT protestors, we are water protectors, #waterislife, #miniwaconi, #standwithstandingrock, #nodalp, #wearetheseventhgeneration, #wearehome.

Cody Looking horse, is Haudenosaunee and Lakota, Sioux. He resides on the Six Nations of the Grand River. An accomplished Rider, he joined the Dakota 38 + 2 from December 15th - December 26, in 2008 to retrace the footsteps of ancestor’s to honour them. President Lincoln hung 38 Chiefs on Christmas day, the largest mass hanging in US history. He hasn’t been home for Christmas in 8 years, instead rides in frigid weather across the open plains with his Father. He is currently a representative of Standing Rock Youth Council.







