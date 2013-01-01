Idaho High Divide Community Organizer - The Wilderness Society

POSITION TITLE: Idaho High Divide Community Organizer



DEPARTMENT: Conservation



CLASSIFICATION: Exempt



REPORTS TO: Central Idaho Representative



LOCATION: Challis/Mackay/Salmon, Idaho



General Description



Reporting directly to the Central Idaho Representative, the Idaho High Divide Community Organizer is responsible for the implementation of strategies aimed at promoting and achieving future wilderness and land protection designations and policies in the Idaho High Divide. Primary responsibilities include identifying, developing, and mobilizing pro-conservation voices and networks across the Idaho High Divide; educating community members and organizing community engagement; developing campaign strategies and tactics; conducting outreach to key business and community leaders, elected officials and land managers; acting as spokesperson on behalf of wildlands conservation in the Idaho High Divide; promoting a positive image for wilderness and laying a foundation for increased local and political support for wilderness; and working with the Central Idaho Representative, core campaign staff and communications staff to implement and advance our Idaho High Divide conservation vision.



The Idaho High Divide Community Organizer will engage in priority campaigns within the Idaho High Divide through coalition coordination, campaign planning, outreach activities, lobbying, and communications efforts. He/She will also integrate when necessary into statewide wilderness activities and collaborations.



This position plays an important role in supporting an inclusive organizational culture that is grounded in trust and accountability to shared goals and outcomes. TWS has made diversity, equity, and inclusion strategic priorities for the organization and the Idaho High Divide Community Organizer will integrate these priorities throughout our Idaho work. Across our team, we aspire to be campaign oriented, nimble, collaborative, innovative, transparent, and supportive of staff – our greatest asset.



Essential Duties & Responsibilities

• Act as a key member of the Idaho and Northern Rockies Regional Office team, working closely with the Central Idaho Representative and State Director and other TWS staff in developing strategies to promote wilderness and land conservation efforts in the Idaho High Divide.

• Identify, cultivate, organize and gain diverse public and community support for administrative and legislative public land conservation efforts in the Idaho High Divide.

• Develop and maintain relationships with local, regional and statewide constituency groups, such as conservation, recreation and sportsmen organizations, small businesses, and others to promote wilderness and other land protection efforts.

• Work with Central Idaho Representative to develop and maintain positive working relationships with local elected officials, Forest Service and BLM staff, and influential community members such as ranchers, and other local opinion leaders.

• Work with the Central Idaho Representative and TWS communications staff to develop and present outreach and educational materials for the press, public, community leaders and decision makers.

• Lead or accompany field trips with partners, agency officials, and media into candidate areas for protection in the Idaho High Divide

• Help develop campaign plans and provide strategic and political guidance to designation campaigns in the Idaho High Divide.

• Develop and implement civic engagement strategies in support of conservation campaigns.

• Work closely with coalition partners in strategic planning and implementation.

• Build, maintain and enhance a network of public land conservation advocates in the western Idaho High Divide (primarily Custer, Butte and Lemhi counties).

• Work with local media outlets to generate attention and garner public support for TWS and our conservation goals.

• Work with TWS staff to integrate the Idaho High Divide efforts into TWS’s land protection efforts across the country.

• Travel within Idaho and to Washington, D.C. as needed.

• Perform other related duties as assigned.



QUALIFICATIONS

The ideal candidate has experience in advocacy, grassroots campaigns, and community organizing. In addition, outstanding communication skills, the ability to work well with diverse interests in a coalition setting are a must. . A substantial amount of travel, primarily within Idaho is required.



Experience, Competencies, and Education

• Minimum 1-3 years of relevant professional experience in grassroots advocacy or civic engagement campaigning.

• Knowledge of public lands issues, federal land management and/or wilderness strongly preferred. Knowledge of these issues in the Idaho High Divide a plus.

• Ability to think and act strategically to achieve conservation or advocacy goals.

• Excellent communication skills, including writing, editing and speaking.

• Demonstrated ability to work constructively with diverse constituencies and effectively in a coalition setting, preferably including rural communities.

• Experience working successfully with the media to place stories, Op-Eds, and letters to the editor is preferred, but not required.

• Track record working successfully in teams representing a rich mix of talent, backgrounds, and perspectives—across race and gender.

Desired Characteristics

• An enthusiastic, highly motivated, self-starter with demonstrated ability to work with minimal supervision and to effectively manage multiple tasks and deadlines.

• Interest in public lands, conservation and community organizing and/or campaigns a plus.

• Campaign oriented, nimble, innovative, adaptive and transparent.

• Ability and willingness to travel and perform occasional evening or weekend work.



EQUIPMENT REQUIREMENTS

• The employee must provide his or her own office space or work from a home office in either Challis, Mackay or Salmon, ID (Challis or Mackay are preferred). Must have reliable, high speed internet access.

• The employee must provide his or her own vehicle for work-related travel. Vehicle must be capable of traveling on rough four-wheel-drive roads in the Idaho High Divide. The employee will be reimbursed for mileage for all work-related travel in accordance with IRS guidelines.

• The employee must provide his or her own cell phone for work purposes and will be eligible for a monthly stipend as dictated by company policy.



The Wilderness Society offers a competitive salary and benefits package, including: health, dental, vision, life and disability insurance; sick and vacation leave; and a retirement plan. TWS is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to ensure fair and equal treatment of its employees and constituents across culture, socioeconomic status, race, marital or family situation, gender, age, ethnicity, religious beliefs, physical ability, veteran status or sexual orientation.



