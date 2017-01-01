President – Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College

POSITION TITLE: President

REPORTS TO: Board of Regents

FLSA STATUS: Exempt

DATE PREPARED: October 2017

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College mission statement:

“The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College mission is to provide Anishinaabe communities with post-secondary and continuing education while advancing the language, culture, and history of the Ojibwe.”

General Position Summary:

The President, operating as the chief administrative and educational leader of the college, reports directly to the Board of Regents of Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College. The President, in consultation with the Board of Regents, develops and implements policies and programs designed to carry out the college’s mission. The President is responsible for decision-making and the organizational structure of the college together with all executive, administrative, and leadership responsibility for all aspects of the college within the framework of policies adopted by the Board of Regents.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsibilities include oversight of all administrative duties of the college directly and through effective delegation to the various and appropriate staff members. These responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• providing leadership for the college;

• oversight of the organizational structure of the college;

• developing short and long range instructional, strategic, and institutional plans;

• oversight of recruitment efforts at all levels of the college;

• financial planning to include fundraising;

• ongoing public relations;

• recruitment, retention and development of College faculty and staff; and

• assistance with developing, implementing and evaluating curriculum and instructional programs. These responsibilities are carried out through the following activities:

Leadership and Vision –

1. Create, develop and foster relationships with the college and local communities. The President provides educational leadership in support of the college’s mission. Provide and foster leadership between the college and with American Indian and regional communities in support of the college's mission to build a union of cultures. Provide leadership for the development of students, faculty, administration, Board of Regents and staff; and leadership in the community on behalf of the college.

2. Establish objectives for the college consistent with the Board of Regents philosophy and goals, and provide for evaluation of all personnel and programs in accordance with those stated objectives; and

3. Provide leadership to enhance academic excellence through a well-trained faculty, comprehensive curriculum, and a program to assess the effectiveness of the college.

Management & Planning -

1. Oversee the daily administrative operation of the college through implementation of policies and procedures to ensure compliance with all applicable legal requirements;

2. Delegate to subordinates such powers, duties, and responsibilities as needed to carry out the mission of the college, and designate, subject to Board of Regents approval, an administrative officer to serve as acting president in the President’s absence;

3. Prepare and submit an annual budget to the Board of Regents and administer the budget once approved;

4. Responsible for hiring of all administrative positions, oversees the selection and hiring activities for other college positions in compliance with tribal, federal and state regulations.

5. Propose ongoing long range plans for college programs, recommending changes in programs and services as deemed desirable to fulfill the philosophy and goals of the college;

6. Review of any tribal, federal and state legislation relevant to the college and in consultation with to the Board of Regents;

7. Recommend to the Board of Regents, as needed, site location and site utilization information and direct the development of the campus building program;

8. Direct the planning efforts of the college toward meeting objectives and community expectations;

9. Represent the college in all public activities. Serve as the liaison with tribal, federal, state, and private agencies, be the principal spokesperson for the college in public activities and formulate any and all associated reporting; and

10. Ensure the development of effective student recruitment and retention programs.

Board of Regents -

1. Update the Board of Regents on all college activities and inform of all actions taken under its’ authority;

2. Perform all executive functions on behalf of the Board of Regents as outlined in the College Charter;

3. Advise the Board of Regents in areas of policy and make recommendations on matters affecting the college;

4. Formulate and promulgate regulations and procedures designed to implement Board of Regents policies;

5. Prepare an annual report to the Board of Regents concerning the operation of the college, including recommendations for any short and long-term development needs of the college;

6. Serve as the official channel for all contacts between employees and the Board of Regents;

7. Present information to the Board of Regents related to personnel changes, evaluations and professional development of faculty and staff.

8. Attend Board of Regents meetings as requested.

General -

1. Foster a collegial environment for the campus;

2. Participate in community college programs at the tribal, federal, state, local and private level by representing the college at meetings of all such organizations to which the college belongs, and others as approved by the Board of Regents;

3. Foster open lines of communication between the community, the Board of Regents, faculty, staff, and students in connection with the college;

4. Expand relationships and involvement with the local communities and businesses, as well as educational entities; and

5. Perform other duties and responsibilities as required by the Board.

Minimum Qualifications:

• A Ph.D. or Ed. D. in education or a directly related field from an accredited institution is desired, however, applicants currently enrolled in a Ph.D. program in the same discipline will be considered.

• Demonstrated experience in higher education including a minimum of 4 years of appropriate and successful administrative/supervisory experience in higher education.

• Experience in understanding, researching, and overseeing the development, submission and carrying out of grants.

• Proven high level of skill in both oral and written communications.

• The ability to work with minimal supervision in conjunction with the Board of Regents.

• Demonstrated experience working in a multicultural environment with all social and economic groups with varying levels of education.

• Training and experience in crisis management and conflict resolution.

• Proven skills in program planning, effective budgeting, and organizational growth and development.

• Demonstrated ability to work with tribal, federal, state and local college programs and activities, student associations, etc.

• A commitment to an open enrollment concept and the needs of minority and disadvantaged students.

• Understanding of technology and its use and application in higher education.

• Proven record of developing business, educational and cultural relationships.

• Ability to articulate a clear organizational and academic vision for the college.

• Ability to communicate effectively with students, faculty, staff, Board of Regents and community.

• An understanding and appreciation for Anishinaabe culture, especially of the Lac Courte Oreilles tribal community and its culture.

• Proven record of a participative management and leadership style at all levels of the organization.



Application Process:

Please submit either hard or electronic copies in Portable Document Format (PDF) of a cover letter, resume, transcripts, and a completed Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College (LCOOCC) job application (available online at www.lco.edu) in one complete packet to:

Human Resources

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College

13466 W Trepania Road

Hayward, WI 54843

Phone: 715-634-4790 Fax: 715-634-5049

Only complete application packets will be considered.

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Community College encourages applications from people of all backgrounds and cultures. Tribal hiring preference will be followed in consideration of all applications.

Knowledge and experience in higher education or tribal college is preferred. Experience working within a Native American Community is preferred. Salary for all positions will depend on qualifications.

All positions require pre-employment drug testing and criminal background check. Review of applications will begin December 2017.

