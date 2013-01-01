Health and Wellness Director - The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe

The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe is seeking experienced candidates for Health and Wellness Director. This position provides leadership and management oversight for the Snoqualmie Tribal Family Clinic, Raging River Recovery Center, Snoqualmie Behavioral Health, and related department operations and personnel. Responsible for budget management, reporting, grant and contract management, licensing, personnel, and other related duties and responsibilities.

- Bachelorís degree in a health care related field required; Masterís in public health, healthcare administration, or related field strongly preferred.

- 5+ years related experience in health and human services field required, preferably in Tribal Programs.

- 5+ years of supervisory experience required.

- Extensive experience in a multi-disciplinary healthcare management environment preferred.



For complete job details and to apply online, visit https://snoqualmietribaljobs.applicantpro.com/jobs/.



The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, located in the beautiful Snoqualmie Valley, is a vibrant and diverse employer that provides valued programs, services, events, and support to Tribal Members and the community. Our employees enjoy working here because of our friendly people, work-life balance, competitive pay and benefits, affordable housing, nearby cities (Seattle, Bellevue) and close access to Snoqualmie Falls, mountain trails, ski resorts, and Puget Sound. http://snoqualmietribe.us/about