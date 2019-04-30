Graphic Artist - Print Publishing and Web Specialist (100%)

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES CENTER

Position Description

Cooperative Extension Vision: To be a thriving, well-known and sought-out educational resource that reflects the rich diversity of the state.

Cooperative Extension Purpose: We teach, learn, lead and serve, connecting people with the University of Wisconsin and engaging with them in transforming lives and communities.

Working Title: Graphic Designer (100%)

Official Title: Associate Artist or Artist

Geographic Areas Served: Statewide, multistate (based in Madison, minimal travel)

Office Location: Environmental Resources Center, 445 Henry Mall, Room 218, Madison WI 53706-1577

Full Time Salary Rate: $50,000 Annual (12 months)

Anticipated Duration: August 2017-April 30, 2019

Type of Appointment:

This position is a fixed-term academic staff appointment in the University of Wisconsin-Extension’s division of Cooperative Extension. Reappointment to the position after the initial term is dependent upon performance and availability of funding.

Position Purpose:

This academic staff position will assist the Marketing & Communications Unit at the Environmental Resources Center in the design and production of custom graphics, infographics, templates and documents to support multistate, web-based conservation training initiatives funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other state and federal partners. A collaboration of the University of Wisconsin-Extension and University of Wisconsin-Madison, the ERC provides educational program and development assistance to faculty, agencies and other partners throughout Wisconsin, the region and beyond with an emphasis on natural resources and agricultural issues. For more on the ERC, its programs and affiliations, visit http://erc.cals.wisc.edu.

Primary Duties/Essential Job Functions:

• Design a variety of custom graphics, infographics, diagrams and templates for use in online courses (courses delivered via web-based learning management system (LMS))

• Modify, enhance and optimize photos and pre-existing graphics to comply with course and LMS standards

• Occasionally assist with short and long-form print documents such as factsheets, posters, data summaries/briefs and technical manuals and guides

• Collaborate with unit coordinator, editorial and design staff, subject matter experts, instructional designers and other project partners

Additional knowledge, skills and abilities desired:

• Interest in natural resources issues, conservation and environmental stewardship

• Accurate, complete and timely project tracking

• Experience with online curriculum support/learning management systems is desirable but not required

• Section 508 compliance and accessibility experience a plus

• Desire to reach diverse audiences, ensure equitable access to programs and facilities and design in an inclusive style

• Desire to work in a context of individual and cultural difference

• Access to transportation to meet position responsibilities and essential job functions

• Occasional travel to conferences, meetings or professional development trainings (may include minimal out-of-state travel)

• Position will be located on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus with the expectation that employee will be present during normal business hours



Qualifications:

To be considered eligible for this position, you must meet all of the following minimum qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in related discipline

• Minimum of 4 years of graphic design experience

• Thorough knowledge of Mac-based publishing software including InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop and Acrobat

• Applied knowledge of contemporary design aesthetics and trends

• Demonstrated experience designing and producing professional full-color graphics and publications (especially in Illustrator and InDesign) using all available tools such as style sheets, master page functions and table features

• Experience with direct client/partner relations and multifaceted collaborations

• Knowledge of data visualization techniques and best practices

• Demonstrated ability to work with a variety of clients and partners to plan, coordinate and deliver graphics and print publications

• Ideal candidate must be self-motivated and able to work independently

Key Relationships:

The Graphic Designer is accountable to the ERC Marketing & Communications Unit Coordinator for all programmatic matters and matters related to vacation, leave of absence, salary and promotion. The position is part of the Community, Natural Resource and Economic Development (CNRED) program area of Cooperative Extension and is therefore subject to the terms of employment dictated by the department. The position cooperates with UW-Extension, partner university and federal partner content experts, administrators and specialists.

Organizational Competencies:

Individuals who demonstrate increasing capacity in the following organizational competencies, as indicated by the examples listed below, are likely to experience higher levels of success within their Cooperative Extension positions:

Leadership

Inspires respect and trust; works to clarify expectations and accepts feedback; shows personal responsibility for finding solutions; follows through on commitments; adapts to change or unexpected events in the work environment; manages competing demands for time while maintaining life-work balance; practices strategic, shared and ethical decision-making; understands how funding decisions are made; works to align one’s work with Cooperative Extension’s mission, vision and values; coaches others; is willing and motivated to learn

Relationship-building

Gives appropriate recognition to others; approaches others in a tactful and diplomatic manner; works to understand group and team dynamics; uses awareness of one’s emotions and those of others to adapt behavior and to manage interactions successfully; reacts well under pressure; analyzes conflict situations and chooses appropriate Extension roles; works in ways that support mutually beneficial partnerships; maintains confidentiality; is responsive

Inclusion

Demonstrates an active, intentional and ongoing engagement with diversity in people, curriculums, and communities; recognizes, understands and appreciates the culturally different ways in which others express themselves; treats others with dignity, respect and consideration; works to create work environments that are experienced as safe by all; is curious about and open to others’ ideas

Communication

Listens and seeks clarification; speaks clearly; uses public relations and interpersonal skills to strengthen others’ understanding of Extension’s value; writes clearly and informatively; varies writing and speaking style to fit the purpose of the communication; adapts communications to fit cultural contexts and circumstances; demonstrates effective communication technology skills; demonstrates effective presentation skills

Position Benefits:

Excellent State of Wisconsin benefits, including retirement, health insurance, vacation, sick leave and other insurances.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE AND DEADLINE:

To receive full consideration, application materials must be received by September 17, 2017 and include all of the following:

• Cover letter that summarizes how you meet the minimum qualifications of this position. Please include relevant information about formal education, training, work history, volunteer work and related life experiences in your response. Please note that your response will be evaluated for content and written communication skills.

• Portfolio that demonstrates mastery of your craft and breadth of experience

• Professional resume including related education, professional work history and volunteer experience

• Contact information for three (3) professional work references including at least one person who has been your immediate supervisor. For each reference, please indicate the nature of your professional relationship and include the person’s title, e-mail address and telephone number.

• Final college transcripts for each of your degrees. Unofficial copies are acceptable at this point in the process. Official transcripts are required upon hire.

All applicants wishing consideration must apply online and attach all required application documents/materials at the time of application. Applications will be accepted until September 17, 2017. Please click on the link below to apply. http://www.uwex.edu/about/careers/jobs

For questions regarding the position, please contact John Kriva at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at (608) 262-3686. For technical questions or assistance, please contact UW Service Center at (888) 298-4159. For all other questions please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Equal Opportunity:

As an affirmative action employer, UW-Extension provides equal opportunity in programs and employment and is strongly committed to maintaining a climate supportive of respect for differences and equality of opportunity. UW-Extension does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, creed, color, disability, sex/gender, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, religion, marital status, arrest record or non-program related conviction record; or identity as a veteran, disabled veteran, Vietnam veteran or any other military service. We promote excellence through diversity and encourage all qualified individuals to apply.