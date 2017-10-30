Walking on as listed in the October 2017 NFIC

Arizona, St. Michaels – Funeral services for Martha Jesus, 83, of Sawmill, AZ., were held Sep. 1, 2017 at the LDS Chapel in St. Michaels. Interment followed at the Kinlichee cemetery in Kinlichee, AZ. Martha was born Apr. 17, 1934 in Kinlichee, into the Ashiihi (Salt People Clan), born for Biih bitoodnii (Deer Spring Clan).

Martha passed away Aug. 29, 2017, in Fort Defiance. Martha is survived by her husband, Wayne Jesus; sons, Henry, Nelson, John, and Leonard Jesus; daughters, Louise Wood, Opal Shirley, Maggie Jesus and Wena Jesus; brother, Paul Dokey; sister, Francis Wauneka; and 33 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and William Dokey; siblings, Margaret Nez, Mary Dedman, Jenny and Ilene Wilson; and children, Elsie and Andy Jesus. (Navajo Times, September 7, 2017)



Arizona, Chinle – Funeral services for Helen Rose Winney, 89, were held Sep. 9, 2017 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial followed at the Chinle Community Cemetery. Helen was born July 27, 1928, into the Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People Clan), born for Kinyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan). Her nali and chei are Todich’ii’nii (Bitter Water). Helen passed away Sep. 2, 2017. Helen is survived by Evelyn Bedonie, Angie Gurue, Lena Begaye, Selena Winney, Gina Winney, Mike Winney, and Koshy Winney. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale E. Winney Sr.; sons, Gilbert Winney and Dale E. Winney Jr.; parents, Rose and John Walker; and brother, Samy Walker Sr. (Navajo Times, September 7, 2017)



Arizona, Shonto – A graveside dedication for Haskie Barlow, 93, was held Sep. 12, 2017 at the family plot in Shonto, AZ. Haskie was born Dec. 20, 1925, in Cowsprings, AZ., to Howard and Elizabeth Barlow. Haskie passed away Sep. 9, 2017, at his home in Shonto. Haskie was Lok’aa’dine’e (Reed People Clan), born for the Zuni Edgewater Clan. His maternal grandparents are Ye’ii Tachii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People) and his paternal grandparents are Tl’izi lani (Many Goats).

Haskie is survived by his brother, Woody Barlow; one son, seven daughters, 36 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Haskie worked in carpentry, railroad, pre-school and became a medicine man in his later years. (Navajo Times, Sept. 14, 2017)



Arizona, Black Mountain – Funeral services for Bobbie Charley, 91, of Cottonwood, AZ., were held Sep. 15, 2017, at the Black Mountain Mennonite Church. Burial followed in Cottonwood. Bobbie was born July 12, 1926, in Cottonwood, into the Todich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Tabaaha (Water’s Edge Clan). Bobbie passed away Sep. 6, 2017, in Mesa, AZ. Bobbie is survived by his sons, James, Nelson, Bobby Kee, David, Harry, Dennis and Edison Charley; daughters, Linabah and Virginia Charley, Cecelia Bowman and Shirley Begay; brothers, Don, Benny and Henry Charley; sisters, Jane Dedman and Edith Charley; and 59 grandchildren, 137 great-grandchildren and 27 great-great-grandchildren. (Navajo Times, September 14, 2017)



Arizona, Navajo Mountain – Funeral services for John D. Joe, 85, were held Sep. 16, 2017 at the Navajo Mountain Alliance Church in Navajo Mountain, AZ. Burial followed at the Ketchum’s family plot. John was born Apr. 12, 1932, into the Ti’aashchi’i (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Tabaaha (Water’s Edge Clan). John passed away Sep. 8, 2017, in Flagstaff. John is survived by his wife, Julia N. Joe; stepdaughters, Carol, Laura, Leta and Walita Begay; son, Daniel Joe; and three grandchildren.

John served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 thru 1957 in Korea. He served reserve until 1961. (Navajo Times, September 14, 2017)



New Mexico, Tse Daa Kaan – Dr. Larry Waldo Emerson, 70, passed away Aug. 19, 2017 at his home in Tse Daa Kaan, NM. He was born July 19, 1947, in Rehoboth, NM., into the Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for To’aheedliinii (Water Flow Together Clan). Larry is survived by his son, Marc Aaron Emerson; sisters, Gloria J. Emerson and Elayne G. Lowe (Art); nieces and nephews, Laurie Ann Shirakawa, Sonny Weahkee, Bryan Banyacya and Sean Lowe; and many aunts, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Waldo and Grace Martin Emerson; and sisters, Patsy W. Emerson and Carol Ann Weahkee. Dr. Emerson was a scholar and social activist concerned with language revitalization, environmental issues, decolonization, and healing with Dine traditions. (Navajo Times, September 7, 2017)



Minnesota, Red Lake – A wake for Benjamin John Kingbird, Sr., 56, “Akiwenzii” which means “Old Man” of Redby and the Makwa (Bear) Clan was held Aug. 29, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017 at the New Redby Community Center in Redby MN. Interment followed in the Fox Point Burial Grounds in Redby. Benjamin was born July 4, 1961 in Crane Lake, MN to Clarence Kingbird and Mary Jane (Blue) White. Benjamin passed away Aug. 25, 2017 at the Red Lake IHS Hospital. Benjamin is survived by his special friend, Maggie Hawk; children, Amy (Sheldon), Benjamin (Rhonda) Jr., April, Lawrence, Terence (Amber), Tammy, and little Benjamin Kingbird; brothers, Lawrence, Calvin, Adrian, Llewellyn Sr. and Emerson Kingbird; sisters, Gloria Maxwell, Glendoris and Wanda Kingbird and Doreen French; his children’s mothers, Peggy King and Margery Hawk; special children, Torey, Tawnee, Trevor, Hinton and Teandra Jones, Amber cobenais, Lori, Janelle and Beguy Hawk; 18 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded by in death by his parents; son, Michael Kingbird; brother, Clinton Kingbird; sisters, Elizabeth White and Melanie Kingbird; stepfather, Benjamin White. (The Red Lake Nation, September 22, 2017)



Minnesota, Red Lake – A celebration of life for Max Arnett Lussier, 58 of Bemidji, MN was held Sep. 1, 2017 at the Redby Community Center in Redby MN. Max passed away Aug. 21, 2017 in the Sanford Hospital, Bemidji MN. Max was born in Minneapolis, MN. Feb. 7, 1959 to Donald and Althea (Taylor) Lussier.

Max is survived by, Ray Waukazo (Nicole) and Alvin “Buzzie” White; sons, Daniel and Joseph; daughter, Renee (Adam) Nygaard; grandchild, Olivia; nieces, Rita and Taylor; nephew, Dylan; aunts, Joanne, Virginia and Romona; numerous cousins and special friend, Shari. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ray Schinnert; infant sister, Nancy; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Max worked for the American Indian Center in Minneapolis in the 80’s and Red Lake Gaming in the 90’s and 2000’s. (The Red Lake Nation, September 22, 2017)

Minnesota, Red Lake – A wake on Sep. 4, 2017 and traditional service Sep. 6, 2017 were held for Julie Rose Westbrook, “Gizhibaayaabate”, which means Circle of Smoke, 28 at the Redby Community Center in Redby, MN. Julie passed away Aug. 31, 2017 at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. Julie was born in Bemidji on Dec. 22, 1988 to Thomas and Barbara (Prentice) Westbrook. Julie is survived by her son, Bellamy Westbrook, parents; sisters, Anna Westbrook, Ashley (Simon) Brun and Lindsey (Rain) Westbrook; brothers, Joey Kettle and Chad (Nicole) Prentice, Thomas “TJ” Westbrook and Jared Westbrook; special niece, Crystal May-Prentice; aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Julie is preceded death by his brother, Lee Prentice; grandparents, Marian and Paul Prentice and Winifred Oscar Westbrook. (The Red Lake Nation, September 22, 2017)



Minnesota, Red Lake – Memorial services for Mary Rose Brunette, 80, was held Sep. 2, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Red Lake, Mn. Burial will follow in the church cemetery at a later date. Mary passed away Aug. 29, 2017 at the Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI. Mary is survived by her children, Debi (Jim) Bissionette, Patrick (Tami) Bonga, Ron Barcardi and Carol (Noel) Galarza; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Cecelia (Martin) Beaulieu; daughter, Diane Beaulieu; sons, David and Duane Beaulieu and Donald Brunette; and five brothers and two sisters. (The Red Lake Nation, September 22, 2017)



Minnesota, Red Lake – Funeral services for Warren Duane Reynolds, 72, of Anchorage, AK were held Sep. 16, 2017 at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji, MN. Warren passed away Sep. 5, 2017 at his home in Anchorage, AK. Warren was born Feb. 19, 1945, in Fergus Falls, MN., to Junius and Tillie (Johnson) Reynolds.

Warren is survived by his children, Laura, James (Patricia), Chad, Robert “Charlie” (Sarah), Michelle (Rex Jr.) Reynolds; sisters, Lavona (Romie) Holloway, Ardell Reynolds; Special Alaska, John (Gina) Baldiviez, Darwin (Robin) Edin, Shane Bryan, Kevin Tetlow, Odd (Virginia) Kristiansen; 25 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald; and son, Warren Jr. “Chip”. (The Red Lake Nation, September 22, 2017)



Minnesota, Red Lake – Funeral services for Frances Ann Strong (Mazinaakizon Aanakwagookwe – Fancy Cloud Woman), 88, of Redby MN., were held at the New Redby Center in Redby, MN., on Sep. 16, 2017. Frances passed away Sep. 12, 2017 at Neilson Place in Bemidji, MN. Interment was at St. Antipas Episcopal Cemetery in Redby, MN. Frances was born June 15, 1929 in Red Lake, MN., to Michael and Louisa (Wadding) Bagley. Frances is survived by her children, Mildred “Millie” (Delwyn, Sr.) Holthusen, Margaret Parkhurst, Rex Sr. (Elsie) Strong, Willy Strong, Melodie (Mike) Strong, Merrilee Jan “Buddha” Strong, Melvin Strong, Jr.; adopted family, Peter Graves, Donald Graves, Sr., Bruce Burns, Adeline Goodman, Diane Hatlen, Elfreda Knutson, Maureen Lyons, Verna Bonga, and Joe Thunder, Jr.; special granddaughters, Marnelle Strong, Marida Seki, and Maelyn Strong; 28 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin W. Strong, Sr.; daughter, Marilyn June Strong; grandson, Wesley Strong; sisters, Isabelle Cordelia Hatlen and Marie Bongo-Wile; parents; brothers, Joe Bagley, George Bagley, and John George Bonga and son-in-law, Joe Parkhurst. Frances worked for the Red Lake Headstart as an ojibwe language teacher. (The Red Lake Nation, September 22, 2017)



Minnesota, Red Lake – A wake on Sep. 16, 2017 at the Old Redby Community Center and funeral service on Sep. 18, 2017 at St. Antipas Episcopal Church in Redby were held for Alana “Loni” Lee Brown, 40. Interment followed in the St. Antipas Episcopal Cemetery at Redby MN. Alana passed away Sep. 12, 2017 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND. Alana was born July 23, 1977 in Red Lake, MN to Delwyn “Dosh” Spears and Charlene Brown. Alana is survived by her parents; partner, Jeffery Brunelle; children, Chelise Brown, Jeremy “Sonny” Martin, Jr., Tyler Jeffrey Brown, Bryanna LaRae Brunelle, Jessica Mae Brunelle, Cierra Alexis Brown, Lacey Jo Brown, and Alexis RaeAnn Brown; grandchildren, DeAnthony Anderson, Dayton Anderson and Christofer Morrison, Jr.; brothers, Adrian Brown, Desmond Brown, Dustin Brown, Delwyn Brown and Arlen Thunder; sisters, Ashley (Andrew) Brown, Tasha Brown, Evon Brown and Kelsi Brown; aunties, Annette Brown, Sandra Brown and LeeAnn Brown-Cobenais; uncle, Allen Brown; great-uncle, Clarence “Bunny” (Mully) Brown; special grandmother, Lucille Auginash; nieces, nephews and more family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Cecilia Brown; grandmother, Hazel Brown; grandfather, Burdell LaRoque; special sister, Gerilyn Auginash; great-aunts, Betty Elaine Beaulieu and Winifred Juarez and other relatives. (The Red Lake Nation, September 22, 2017)



Minnesota, White Earth – Memorial services for Carol “Jeanne” McDougall, 77 of Naytahwaush were held Sep. 7, 2017 at Samuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Naytahwaush. Interment at Samuel Memorial Cemetery. Carol passed away Sep. 1, 2017 at Essentia Health Systems in Fargo. Carol was born Dec. 21, 1939 to Florence (Turner) and George Goodwin Sr. Carol is survived by her brothers, Lyle and Robert “Scurb” (Kathy) Goodwin; sisters, Ann (John) LaVoy, Gloria “Tudy” Nepstad and Lois “Petey” Olson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Goodwin; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sonny; sister, Jaunita Ortiz; brothers, Charles “Butch” and George “Dode” Jr.; sisters-in-law, Ethelbert and Katherine “Honey” Goodwin; and brothers-in-law, Myles “Ole” Olson, and Leland “Nep” Nepstad. Jeanne graduated from the White Earth Tribal and Community College with an Associates of Arts Degree with emphasis in Humanities, Arts and Social Science. Jeanne was the founding member of the American Indian Advisory Committee at the University of Minnesota Morris. Jeanne took pride in her Native American traditions. (Anishinaabeg Today, October, 4, 2017)



Minnesota, White Earth – Funeral service for Joseph Dutton Fairbanks, 81 of Red Wing, MN., was held Sep. 16, 2017 at the Naytahwaush Sports Complex. Interment at Pine Bend Cemetery. Joseph passed away Sep. 9, 2017 at home. Joseph was born June 27, 1936 to Herman and Annie Fairbanks in Mahnomen.

Joseph is survived by his sons, Ronald, Todd, Joe Jr., Michael, Leslie and Martin Fairbanks; grandchildren, David Rodriquez, Todd Fairbanks Jr., Miranda Nickaboine, Kyle Purdy, Luke Fairbanks, Adam Bingham and Brian Bingham; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, David; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Alex; brothers, Hershel, Joel, Everette, Herman Jr., and Lyle; and sisters, Lois, Ione, Jackie and Shirley. Joseph received a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Minnesota in 1986 and was part owner of Fairbanks Trucking. (Anishinaabeg Today, October, 4, 2017)



Minnesota, White Earth – Services for Margaret Eva “Dolly” Byington, 76 of Selfridge ND., were held Sep. 15, 2017 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Fort Yates. Interment is at St. Philomena Cemetery in Selfridge. Margaret passed away Sep. 9, 2017 at Sanford Health in Bismarck, ND. Margaret was born May 19, 1941 in White Earth to Henry J. “Hank” and Clara Marie (Daskam) Smith. Margaret is survived by her lifetime partner, Arthur A. Seiglock Sr.; daughters, Serena, Delores, Bunny, Shannon, Jackqualine, and Marilee; son, Kevin; foster son, Paul; sisters and brothers-in-law, Louis “Tiny” (Don) Ryan, Marie “Sabig” (Wes) Hanson, Rosalie Azzolina, Lorraine (Andy) Fallas, and Beverly Smith; brothers, Henry “Jr.”, Gordy (Chris), and Bill (Jane); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Margaret was member of the Assembly of God and St. Luke’s Episcopal parishes; She was helpful in implementing the Johnson O’Malley program for Native American children at the Selfridge Public School. (Anishinaabeg Today, October, 4, 2017)



New Mexico, Vanderwagen – Funeral services for Jeannie “Janet” Chee Arthur, 62, were held Sep. 7, 2017 at the Broken Arrow Bible Ranch in Vanderwagen, NM. Burial followed at the Pinetree Mission Cemetery. Jeannie was born in Zuni, NM., into the Tachii’nii (Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tabaaha (Water’s Edge Clan). Her nali is Kinlichii’nii (Red House People); chei is Todik’ozhi (Salt Water). She passed away in Zuni. Jeannie is survived by Paul Yazzie, Rena Chee, Vernon Chee Sr., June Benally and Darrell Chee. She is preceded in death by Eddie Skeet, Baldwin Chee and Steven Chee. (Navajo Times, September 7, 2017)



New Mexico, Gallup – Funeral services for Louise Francisco, 71, were held Sep. 6, 2017 at the Rollie Morturay Chapel in Gallup. Interment followed at the family plot. Louise was born Sep. 4, 1945, in Perea, NM., into the Haltsooi (Meadow People Clan), born for Naasht’ezhi dine’e (Zuni Clan). Her nali is Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House); chei is Todich’ii’nii (Bitter Water). Louise passed away Sep. 3, 2017, in Gallup. Louise is survived by her sisters, Alice Arviso, Christine Ashley, Janyce Francisco, Eunice Skeet and Generita Francisco; brothers, George and Leonard Sr. Francisco; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Louise is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Frank Francisco; brother, Raymond Francisco; nieces, Pam Francisco and Holly Cher King; and nephew, Joe Paul Tenequer. (Navajo Times, September 7, 2017)



New Mexico, White Point – Funeral services for Chee T. Largo, 79, were held Sep. 9, 2017 at the Seven Church Pentecostal in White Point, NM. Burial followed at the family plot in White Point, NM. Chee was born Mar. 8, 1938, in White Horse, into Zia, born for Haltsooi (Meadow People Clan). Chee passed away Aug. 31, 2017.

Chee is survived by his sister, Grace Mescal; daughter, Louva Enrico; and sons, Kunsey Chavez, Leon Chavez Sr., Emerson and Gino Chavez. He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Marie Chapo Largo; sister, Juanita Chavez; and sons, Kelsey, Henry and Reynold Chavez. Chee was a storekeeper at Borrego Pass Trading for 17 years and a janitor at Crownpoint Police Department for 15 years. (Navajo Times, September 7, 2017)



New Mexico, Gallup – Funeral services for Martina Curley, 86, were held Sep. 5, 2017 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Gallup. Interment followed in Coyote Canyon, NM. Martina was born Sep. 18, 1930, in Coyote Canyon, into the Kinlichii’nii (Red House People Clan), born for Kinyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan). Her nali is Ashiihi (Salt People); chei is Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover). Martina passed away Aug. 31, 2017, in Coyote Canyon. Martina is survived by her children, Betty Hawthorne, Delores Jansen, Sarah Curley, Keith Curley, Linda Curley, Bobby Curley, Louise Curley, Wendy Baird, Elle Jackson and Carrie Begay; and 46 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Martina was a rug weaver, homemaker, herbalist, Navajo philosophy teacher and medicine woman. She believed in self-supporting and was a participant in the Lakota Sundance ways. (Navajo Times, September 7, 2017)



New Mexico, Gallup – Funeral services for Agnes Mildred Samuel, 82, were held Sep. 1, 2017 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the Sunset Memorial in Gallup. Agnes was born Sep. 9, 1935, into the Naakai dine’e (Mexican Clan), born for Tachii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). Her nali is Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House); chei is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People). Agnes passed away Aug. 28, 2017, in Flagstaff. Agnes is survived Judy Begay, Tina Oliver, Dr. Connie Williams, Kathy Schenally, and Earl Samuel; brothers, Frank Francisco Jr. and Larry Francisco; and sisters, Annie Taylor, Maxine Merrill and Shirley Begay. Agnes was a nurse for more than 10 years. (Navajo Times, September 7, 2017)



New Mexico, Gallup – Funeral services for Devin D. Norton, 31, were held Sep. 15, 2017 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial followed at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Mexican Springs, NM. Devin was born May 5, 1986, into the Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan). His nali is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People); chei is Tachii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People). Devin passed away Sep. 10, 2017. Devin is survived by his parents, Frank and Dianna Norton; sister, Wanda Norton; and brothers, Donald and Donovan Norton. Devin sang with the drum groups Krazy Kreek, Tha Horses and NDN Horse. (Navajo Times, September 14, 2017)



New Mexico, Gallup – Funeral services for Kevin Willeto, 30, were held Sep. 30, 2017 at the Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial followed at the Gallup City Cemetery. Kevin was born Apr. 12, 1987, in Las Cruces, NM., into the Tl’aashchi’i (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). His nali is Zuni; chei is To’aheedliinii (Water Flow Together Clan). Kevin passed away Sep. 24, 2017, in Standing Rock, NM. Kevin is survived by his son, Killian Willeto; daughter, Abigail Joe; mother, Unabelle Willeto; father, Ben J. Willie; sisters, Keona Hosteen and Kimberly Mann Belone; and grandmother, Christine Willeto. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Willeto; grandfather, Thompson Willeto; and uncle, Thomas Willeto. (Navajo Times, September 28, 2017)



New Mexico, Rehoboth – Funeral services for Joseph R. Yazzie, 57, were held Sep. 28, 2017 at the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church in Rehoboth, NM. Burial followed at the Rehoe both cemetery. Joseph was born Jan. 5, 1960, into the Dzilghaa Deeshchii’nii (Jicarilla Apache/Start of the Red Streak People Clan); born for Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan). His nali is To’aheedliinii (Water Flow Together); chei is Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle). Joseph passed away Sep. 22, 2017. Joseph is survived by his mother, Louise Lee; stepfather, Allan T. Morez; children, Russell and Brain Yazzie, Cheyanne Billy and Brianna Yazzie; brother, Wilhelm H. Jymison Jr.; and sisters, Laura and Josephine Yazzie. Joseph worked for Kerr McGee Corporation, Indian Health Service, Behavioral Health Service and various jobs. (Navajo Times, September 28, 2017)



New Mexico, Gallup – Funeral services for Patrick S. Murphy, 73, were held Sep. 28, 2017 at the Rollie Palm Chapel in Gallup. Burial followed at the Houck community cemetery in Houck, AZ. Patrick was born Jan. 23, 1944 in Querino Canyon, AZ., into the To’ahani (Near the Water Clan), born for Naaneesht’ezhi Tachii’nii (The Charcoal Streaked Division of the Red Running Into the Water Clan). Patrick passed away Sep. 22, 2017 in Sanders, AZ. Patrick is survived by his sons, Derrick Gordon, Fabian Murphy, Michael Gordon and Marty M. Murphy; and daughters, Patricia A Murphy, Lisa M. Murphy and Bernadette P. Murphy. (Navajo Times, September 28, 2017)



Washington, Wapato – A memorial service for Echo Kay Littlewolf was held Aug. 25, 2017 in the All Tribes Christian Life Center, Wapato, WA. Echo passed away Aug. 15, 2017. Echo is survived by her mother, Jeanette Marie Osborn; her stepfather, Manuel Susano Perez; brothers, Vernon (Jessica) Littlewolf, John Littlewolf (Isaiah Johnson) and Richard Littlewolf; grandparents, Dale and Kay Osborn; great-grandmother, Maryette Rich; numerous nieces and nephews. (Yakama Nation Review, September 14, 2017)



Washington, Wapato – Janatia Queahpama, 58 of Wapato, WA., passed away Aug. 26, 2017. Janatia was born Aug. 10, 1959. (Yakama Nation Review, September 14, 2017)



Washington, Wapato – A private Dressing Service for Kevin Ganuelas, was held Aug. 28, 2017 in the All Tribes Christian Life Center of Wapato, WA., followed by evening religious services. Burial services took place Aug. 29, 2017 in the Reservation Community Memorial Park. Kevin passed away Aug. 24, 2017. Kevin was preceded in death by his son, Terence James Rivers-Ganuelas, grandparents, Blanche and Casey Watlamet and John and Rebecca Crasco; grandfather, Stephen Morales Ganuelas; and nephew, Eric Christian Ganuelas Jr. (Yakama Nation Review, September 14, 2017)



Washington, Union Gap – A Rosary Service for Raymond Harold Strong, 75, was held Sep. 6, 2017 in the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA., followed with burial services held in the Reservation Community Memorial Park. Raymond passed away Sep. 2, 2017 in Union Gap, WA. Raymond was born Feb. 8, 1942 in Yakima, WA., to Caroline and Simon Strong Sr. Raymond is survived by his daughters, Rhonda and Rejina Strong; grandchildren, Rey and Joselynn Strong; sister, Laura Strong; nephew, Brian “Bubba” Strong (Carmen & family), Chanelle “Coco” Strong-Jahr, Simon Curtis Strong “Lil Sug” (James & family). He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Simon “Sug” Strong Jr., Anthony “Buzz” Strong, Leroy “Sonny” Strong and Rudy Valde. Raymond attended Eastern Oregon University and then enlisted in the U.S. Army Corps for three years. He was an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation. After his discharge from the service he worked with the Yakama Nation Realty Department and Bureau of Indian Affairs. (Yakama Nation Review, September 14, 2017)



Washington, Wapato – A viewing and Rosary Service for Lekowtach-Vernette Phillips was held Aug. 30, 2017 in the Holy Family Catholic, Tieton, WA., followed by burial services at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Nespelem, WA. Vernette passed away Aug. 28, 2017. Vernette was born Nov. 3, 1942. Vernette is survived by, Michael Raymond Sam with Debbie Hunt, Edward Kelly Sam with son, Marlon Lee with Tamara, Marlon and Triston, Liza Occotta Yahyowan Isadore with Donald Dondie Jr., Irene-Sal and Nalah, Ian, Doniashay Isadore, Tehya Jean Isadore, Franceen Vernita Isadore, Donald Dondie Isadore III, Henry Anthony Isadore and Inez Ciara Isadore, Matthew Yahyowan, Oakland Yahyowan, Orlando Yahyowan and Jeanette Faye George. (Yakama Nation Review, September 14, 2017)



Washington, Tulalip – Services for Michael Rae Sheldon, 64, of Tulalip WA., were held Sep. 8, 2017 at Schaefer-Shipman. Michael passed away Aug. 28, 2017. Michael was born Dec. 28, 1952 in Everett WA., to Melvin R. and Nola Sheldon. Michael is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Kandida Jones; grandchildren, Tyler and Kayla; siblings, Mel and Toni Sheldon, Tina (Jim) Dillon, Nola “Jr.” Two Feathers; aunt, Marlene Petersen; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Dillon Michael Sheldon. Michael attended Washington State University and completed his BA degree for Antioch University in 1996. Michael was a fisherman in Alaska and owned and operated the “old Salty” for many years. He was a member of the Tulalip Tribes. (dx lilap syacab, September 20, 2017)



Wisconsin, Hayward - Gregory E. Zimit, age 52, of Hayward, WI passed away, Sep. 6, 2017 at his home. A Memorial Mass was held Sep. 11, 2017 at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Gregory Edward Zimit was born in Chicago, IL to Edward and Lorraine (Longosz) Zimit. He is survived by his wife, Laura Pringle-Zimit; children, Alyssa Zimit, Emily Zimit, Skylar Zimit, Payton Zimit, Joel Valentin, Shaun Valentin; eight grandchildren; sisters, Carol Moore, Maria Murrey; nephews, Trevor Murrey, Joshua “Gabe” Pringle and many more.



Wisconsin, Hayward - Lynette L. Winkle (Nebel), age 61, of Chicago, IL passed away, Sep. 17, 2017 at Alden Estates of Northmoor in Chicago, IL. Mass of Christian Burial was held Sep. 22, 2017 at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Burial was in St. Francis Cemetery. Lynette Larue Nebel was born on Aug. 16, 1956 in Waukegan, IL to William and Verona (Wolfe) Nebel Sr. She is survived by her husband, Mike Winkle; daughter, Shantelle Moberg; sons, Carl Moberg Jr., Jamie Moberg, Steve Moberg; 11 grandchildren; brother, Bill (Linda) Nebel; sister, Shellene Nebel; many nephews and nieces; along with other adoptive children & grandchildren.



Wisconsin, Hayward - The Funeral Service for Douglas L. Wolfe, age 60, of Whitefish, was held Sep. 28, 2017 at LCO Assembly of God Church. Burial followed in Whitefish Cemetery. Douglas passed away Sep. 22, 2017 at University Hospital, Fairview in Minneapolis, MN. Douglas LeRoy Wolfe was born on March 18, 1957 in Chicago, Il, the son of Richard and Ida (Quaderer) Wolfe. Douglas is survived by his daughters, Alicia (Cory) Cross, Katrina Wolfe; step daughter, Selina Isham; grandchildren, Alijah Cross, Marquell and Marcellus Gokey and LaRayah Fairbanks; brother, Richard “Puddin” Wolfe; sisters, Teresa “Terry” Wolfe, Doreen Wolfe; many nephews and nieces. Doug attended Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, KS. Where he worked as a journeyman painter for several years. He worked for the LCO Quickstop and then began working as Director of Maintenance for LCO Tribal Office.